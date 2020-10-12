Mayor Suarez speaks out after cancellation of 2nd presidential debate in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez weighed in on the fate of the remaining presidential debates after this week’s debate, originally set to take place in the Magic City, was cancelled.

Suarez on Sunday reacted to the White House’s request to reschedule since President Donald Trump has been cleared by his doctors to get back on the campaign trail.

“I’m sure whatever precautions need to be taken, I presume, I hope the president will take them,” said Suarez, “because they will not only ensure his health, but they ensure the health of those around him who could be exposed to him.”

The second presidential debate was supposed to take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center on Thursday, but the commander in chief backed out when it was announced the event would be virtual.

For that night, former Vice President Joe Biden is now scheduled to talk to voters in a network television town hall.

