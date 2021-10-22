TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida congressman’s law license has been suspended.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has been blocked from practicing law in the state.

Gaetz did not pay the fees owed to the Florida Bar, making him ineligible.

The congressman currently faces an investigation for alleged underage sex trafficking.

He has since paid his late fees and has filed a petition to get reinstated.

