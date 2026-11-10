(WSVN) - Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar is projected to return to Congress after maintaining a narrow lead over her Democratic challenger, Eliott Rodriguez.

According to the Associated Press, Salazar is poised to hold onto her roughly 1,000 vote lead over Rodriguez to represent Florida’s Congressional District 27.

The Republican congresswoman released a statement on X celebrating the results.

It comes a week after Election Day, with election officials in Miami-Dade conducting an automatic recount after the margin between both candidates came within 0.4%.

Before that recount could get underway on Monday, a federal judge denied the Rodriguez campaign’s efforts to have Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia recused from the process.

The allegations stem from claims of bias and conflicts of interest.

The recount process carried on into Tuesday afternoon. By the evening, Garcia said the results would be certified on Friday.

“The results of this election will be officially certified on Nov. 13 after our canvassing is concluded,” said Garcia.

Salazar will serve her fourth term in Congress starting in January.

7News reached out to the Rodriguez campaign for reaction but have received no response.

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