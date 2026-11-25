MIAMI (WSVN) - A man posted threats on X against U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, authorities said, prompting an investigation by U.S. Capitol Police and the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office that led to his arrest.

Capitol Police alerted an MDSO detective on Oct. 15, the day the posts appeared.

Investigators identified Stephen Nowoczynski, 44, as the owner and user of the account, according to an arrest affidavit.

“I’ll cut your [expletive] face,” one post read, according to the affidavit. Minutes later, another post read, “I’ll cut your face in front of your firefighters, I’ll cut your face in front of the sheriff. Where do we put his body?”

A later post referenced the congressman’s granddaughter, according to the affidavit.

Gimenez represents Florida’s 28th Congressional District, which includes Monroe County and part of southwestern Miami-Dade County.

Deputies arrested Nowoczynski on Tuesday outside 16450 NW 2nd Ave. He faces two counts of written threats to kill or do bodily injury, both second-degree felonies.

A judge found probable cause, set bond at $20,000 and ordered house arrest as a condition of release.

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