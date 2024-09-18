MIAMI (WSVN) - The man accused of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump has been moved to a federal prison in Miami.

Ryan Routh was transferred from the Palm Beach County Jail to the Federal Detention Center in downtown Miami.

The 58-year-old is facing a federal firearms charge after, officials said, he spent 12 hours hiding in the bushes outside Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course on Sunday with a gun.

Officials said Routh did not fire any shots at the former president but took off when a Secret Service agent spotted him and shot in his direction.

Routh was arrested in neighboring Martin County.

