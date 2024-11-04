PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Across South Florida, voters waited in line, some for hours, to cast their ballots on the last day of early voting before Tuesday’s general election.

At the Broward College Library in Pembroke Pines, the line still wrapped around the building two hours after polls closed, Sunday night.

“It was long. I waited two hours, but I did it,” said Brianna Holly.

Holly, a Broward County resident, said it was worth the wait.

“I’m glad that I can go and practice that right,” she said.

But two other voters, Jorge Barba and Roxanna Lima, weren’t so lucky

“We actually didn’t make early voting because we are Dade [residents], so we spent two hours and 30 minutes [in line] for no reason,” said Barba.

But they said they will still voice their choice on Election Day.

“It’s my first time voting so it is very important, you know,” said Barba.

“If you want to see a change, you have to be part of the change,” said Lima.

Earlier in the day, polling sites in Miami-Dade were not so packed.

“It was easy. I really enjoyed the process; there was really no hiccups,” said Bryant Hernandez

“[My friend] came to accompany me, because the lines were a bit longer today, but it still wasn’t terrible,” said another voter/

Those who missed early voting will have to wait until Tuesday.

Officials at the polling sites urge people to come prepared.

“Twenty-five to up to maybe 35% of our voters that we have on the voter rolls are probably going to show up to vote on Tuesday,” said Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott.

“We are ready, our poll workers are trained, the equipment has been tested,” said Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Christina White.

While hundreds of thousands of South Florida voters have already cast their vote, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava advises those coming on Tuesday to pack their patience.

“To be safe, don’t wait till the end of the day. Go early,” she said.

On Sunday, candidates spoke with supporters to shore up enough support before Election Day.

Former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, who is looking to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., was seen at the North Dade Regional Library.

“We are trying to be in front of as many voters as possible, particularly voters that have been left behind,” she said.

On Saturday, Scott greeted supporters in Hialeah.

“Your future depends on your vote. Now everybody’s got to get out there and vote,” he said.

Another big race is happening in Miami-Dade, where a new county sheriff will be elected for the first time in nearly 60 years. Democrat James Reyes and Republican Rosie Cordero-Stutz are facing off in the race.

On Sunday, Reyes said it is important to vote, regardless of party affiliation.

“It is imperative for everyone to exercise your right to vote,” he said.

As of Sunday night, 68% of ballots were placed by early voters in Miami-Dade. In Broward, 59% of ballots were placed by early voters.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.