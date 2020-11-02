Long lines, high turnout on last day of early voting in South Florida

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida voters made a last-minute dash to the polls during the last day of early voting in the Sunshine State, as their attention shifts to the general election.

7News cameras captured voters waiting outside of a poll in Lauderhill, Sunday evening.

As the clock approached 7 p.m., some said they’re grateful to have made it there on time.

“We’re getting it in by any means necessary,” said one voter.

“I only got like 15, 20 minutes left,” said voter Devontrae Lewis.

The turnout was steady throughout the day, from people pounding the pavement and marching to vote in Miami Gardens to long lines in Miramar.

“I made sure I came out early, just in case something happens on the 3rd,” said one voter.

Early voting turnout has been massive overall in South Florida. As of Saturday night, Miami-Dade reported a total of 190,410. Of those, 50,588 voted Republican, and 79,628 voted Democratic.

In Broward County, 151,138 cast their ballot as of Saturday night. Of those votes, 30,676 were Republican, and 77,678 were Democratic.

Cameras showed workers at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections headquarters packing up machines and equipment to be shipped to polling places for Tuesday’s election.

Broward County Elections Supervisor Peter Antonacci, said that despite past issues, they are ready for any challenges.

“When there are 577 precincts that machines have to go to, it always presents a challenge, but no big problems,” he said. “Everything that comes along, we’re here to overcome.”

Polls on Election Day are scheduled to open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Any voters already in line by 7 p.m. will have a chance to cast their ballot.

