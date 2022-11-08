KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a race to the finish line when it comes to the fight for U.S. House of Representatives District 27, and both candidates in contention used part of Election Day to stump for support.

7News cameras captured U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., as she greeted voters in Key Biscayne, Tuesday afternoon.

The incumbent, who is running for her second term, made an emotional plea to stay in office, arguing she is the most qualified person for the seat.

“I am someone that, regardless of the political party, I represent District 27, which is one of the ultimate melting pots in this country,” she said.

Hours earlier, Salazar’s Democratic opponent, Annette Taddeo, cast her ballot at the Coral Reef Library in Palmetto Bay.

Taddeo addressed the public about the importance of showing up at the polls.

“We’ve run a great race. We have put everybody out there, let everyone know that the lies that this campaign of my opponent has thrown, that we are not going to put up with it, that the actual businesswoman capitalist in this race is me,” she said.

Taddeo also spoke on the importance of putting country before party and voting against hateful rhetoric.

