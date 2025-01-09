DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of demonstrators gathered in Doral to express anger against the brief kidnapping of Venezuela’s opposition leader.

Supporters of Maria Corina Machado and her anti-Nicolás Maduro movement gathered in Downtown Doral Park on Thursday afternoon after reports that Machado was detained following her appearance from hideout to lead an anti-Maduro protest in Caracas.

The protests in Doral, home to a large Venezuelan community in the U.S., come one day before the presidential inauguration in Venezuela.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called for Machado’s immediate release.

Machado and her allies are trying to prevent Maduro from being inaugurated on Friday to a third six-year term following elections in July that the opposition claims they won.

Maduro claims to still be the rightful president, despite evidence from international organizations that he lost the presidential election.

Protesters in Doral told 7News they want their show of support to send a message that they want to see Edmundo Gonzalez, the other opposition leader, inaugurated as president of Venezuela and a peaceful transfer of power.

“Tomorrow is the big day where they should officially be given the presidency to our elected president, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, and today they were going to be concentrations all over the country. My mother, my sister are in Venezuela, and they were going to the concentration there,” said a protester. “Our leader, Maria Corina Machado, who has been in hiding since August more or less, was going to be in the concentration, so I felt the need that we needed to give as well our presence in honor of them because my family is there, and to give Machado all the positive energy possible to finally have the liberty that we deserve as Venezuelans after 25 years of living under this dictatorship.”

Protesters said they want to see a free Venezuela and an end to the dictatorship.

Machado, who is the outspoken leader of the freedom movement, has called Maduro a dictator, adding that he needs to step down.

Her team said she was arrested following an anti-government protest in Caracas on Thursday. As she was leaving, her motorcycle envoy was shot by military forces.

But about an hour later, videos surfaced on social media of Machado telling her supporters that she is OK and was let go.

Protesters in Doral aren’t buying the video and are concerned about her safety.

Maduro supporters in Venezuela said the whole detainment story is false and that Machado was never detained.

There are no immediate details on Machado’s whereabouts.

