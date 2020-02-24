Local leaders denounce Bernie Sanders’ comments on Fidel Castro

MIAMI (WSVN) - Community leaders are denouncing Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders’ comments on Fidel Castro, calling him uninformed and out-of-touch with South Florida residents.

A day after Sanders appeared on “60 Minutes,” community leaders, such as Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, said the 78-year-old is “tone deaf” in his comments regarding the former Cuban leader.

“We are very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba, but it’s unfair to simply say that everything is bad,” Sanders said on Sunday. “When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?”

Local leaders held a press conference on Monday in front of Miami City Hall in Coconut Grove that was focused on fighting communism. Suarez also announced that Miami will host the first anti-communism concert in the country, but he also addressed Sanders’ statements.

“Our city represents the stories of countless individuals who have risked their lives to flee communism,” Suarez said. “What Senator Sanders conveniently omitted from his colorful characterization of communist Cuba was Castro’s forceful and violent imposition of power, attacking human rights and freedom of speech.”

In a previous “60 Minutes” interview, Sanders said, “He educated the kids, gave them health care, totally transformed the society.”

However, Suarez was not the only local leader criticizing the senator’s comments.

Author and activist Dr. Orlando Gutierrez-Boronat, a representative of the Cuban Democratic Directorate, said Sanders lacked “sensibility and awareness.”

“It’s very worrisome that a candidate to the presidency to the United States has that lack of knowledge about the crimes of communism,” he said.

“He doesn’t get it,” U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala, D-Fla., said. “Anyone that would say what he said about the Cuban regime is simply off base.”

The Miami-Dade and Florida Democratic Party chairs have both released statements denouncing communism.

Some people are calling out Sanders on social media and in news releases, including some of his fellow candidates vying to secure to the democratic nomination.

