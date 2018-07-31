Local lawmakers look to stop online publication of blueprints for 3D-printed guns

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — With blueprints for controversial 3D-printed guns set to go online in just a matter of hours, local lawmakers and gun control advocates are working to stop the plans from being published.

Florida Sen. Bill Nelson announced Tuesday that he filed a bill to halt the plans’ distribution a day before they were set to be published online.

Starting tomorrow, the Trump administration is going to allow people to start posting blueprints online showing how to make a fully functioning 3D-printed gun at home. We can’t let that happen. I am filing legislation today to block the release of these plans. — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) July 31, 2018

“These 3D-printed plastic firearms can evade our detection systems and are a direct threat to our national security,” Nelson said at a Capitol Hill press conference announcing the bill, “and we are going to let these go up on the internet tonight at midnight?”

Nelson’s bill would make it illegal for anyone to publish a digital file online that programs a printer to manufacture a firearm.

The 3D printed guns have been a source of debate ever since Texas company Defense Distributed successfully sued for the right to post the blueprints online, arguing free speech claims.

Lawmakers cited safety concerns, considering the guns are made entirely of plastic, making them undetectable by metal detectors and untraceable, as they can be printed without registration.

“These ghost guns are the new wave of American gun violence,” said Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

The guns also received criticism from Fred Guttenberg, the father of Parkland shooting victim Jamie Guttenberg.

“Now, if you’re underage and you want a gun, you’ll get it. If you can’t pass a background check and you want a gun, you’ll get it,” he said. “Right now, we need an injunction, and we need it today.”

“My daughter died. It was preventable. It didn’t need to happen,” Guttenberg added. “Why would we add to that risk for others and make it harder to put in place common sense steps that already exist? Metal detectors are now going to be meaningless.”

The plans were cleared for publishing beginning Aug. 1. However, as early as Sunday, over 1,000 people had already downloaded plans to print an AR-15-style rifle, according to the office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is “looking into” the idea, declaring it “doesn’t seem to make much sense!”

I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public. Already spoke to NRA, doesn’t seem to make much sense! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

