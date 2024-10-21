MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Voters from both sides of the aisle drove up support in parts of Miami-Dade County this weekend just over two weeks before Election Day.

7News cameras captured participants waving Harris-Walz flags in Miami Beach, Sunday afternoon.

The caravan supporting the Democratic presidential ticket headed north to Miami Gardens and ended at Hard Rock Stadium on the third and final night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts.

Meanwhile, supporters of former President Donald Trump were out in force in West Miami-Dade.

Participants in both caravans had one message to voters: take advantage of early voting.

“Everyone understands that every voice matters. Every person has the power of their vote, and also the power of volunteering,” said Millie Raphael, co-founder of the Florida Grassroots Coalition, at the Harris caravan.

“If you don’t vote, don’t complain later on,” said a participant in the Trump caravan.

The dueling caravans take place as Harris and Trump ht the ground running in the finals days of their campaigns.

Harris stopped at two suburban Atlanta churches, and her running mare, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, spoke at a church in Saginaw, Michigan.

Trump, meanwhile, started his Sunday at McDonald’s fry station in suburban Philadelphia. The store was closed to customers as the former commander in chief donned an apron and served customers in the drive-thru who had been pre-screened by the Secret Service.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Early in-person voting begins Monday morning in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties. Voters who requested a mail-in ballot and would like to drop it at a secure location can drop them off at early voting locations.

