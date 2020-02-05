Local group gathers at Torch of Friendship to protest Trump’s acquittal

Shortly after word that President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial ended in acquittal, a small group of protesters gathered in downtown Miami to make their voices heard.

Organizers who came together at the Torch of Friendship, Wednesday afternoon, called the event the Reject the Cover-up rally.

Demonstrators said they weren’t happy with the outcome, though a few supporters of the president showed up as well.

“It just really disheartens me and makes me feel like, I’m not losing hope for this country, but Donald Trump is a criminal and has done lots of things wrong,” said protester Laurie Semprebon, “and they had the evidence, and they’re just refusing to convict him, and it’s all political.”

But Trump supporter Bob Kunst described the impeachment trial as a waste of time.

“This is outrageous, that we’ve wasted all this time, with one sleazy after another,” he said, “and when Nancy [Pelosi] ripped up Trump’s speech, I thought — I was so angry last week. I couldn’t even go to sleep last night. I thought, ‘This is the level we’re on?'”

There were more than 160 similar protests in other parts of the country.