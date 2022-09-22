DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Local Democratic leaders slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his decision to move migrants to Massachusetts, as the governor addressed the controversial decision during a stop at Miami Dade College.

Several of those Democratic leaders met at El Arepazo restaurant in Doral to condemn DeSantis for sending Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last week, Thursday.

They called DeSantis’ latest move a cruel political stunt using misleading information to lure those migrants from Texas and flying them to Massachusetts.

“Dozens of Venezuelan families and children, ripped away from everyone they know, flown across the country, left by the side of the road like cargo, scared and confused,” said Florida Democratic Chair Manny Diaz.

The Democratic leaders also condemned the governor’s second attempt to fly migrants, this time from San Antonio to Delaware.

New video obtained by The Miami Herald shows someone promising to take migrants in Texas to a place of “support and guidance.”

DeSantis’ second attempt to fly migrants ultimately did not happen.

Democratic leaders claim “those migrants were misled with statements, including false promises of financial assistance and job placement services.”

“He uses the suffering of human beings to advance a political agenda and uses cruelty to raise money for his campaign,” said Diaz. “Even for an extremist, power hungry, opportunist bully like DeSantis, this is a new low.”

“We have people who are playing political games with people’s lives,” said Florida State Rep. Dotie Joseph. “They don’t care about the law, they don’t care about humanity, they don’t care about life, they don’t care about any of these things. Their focus is on their political maneuvers to distract us from the real issues impacting Florida.”

At an event held at Miami-Dade College’s Wolfson Campus, DeSantis explained the reasoning behind his plans to fly migrants.

“We want to voluntarily transport [the migrants] away from Florida so that we don’t have to bear the costs, and there’s a vendor that is doing that,” he said.

DeSantis argued the migrant policy that was in place before Biden was elected was effective.

“We had a policy when Joe Biden took office that was working. It was orderly,” he said. “There’s a whole cottage industry that anyone who wants to get in should just claim asylum. Most of these people clearly do not qualify for asylum, so that is being abused.”

The governor’s South Florida stop comes as Democratic State Senator Jason Pizzo is expected to file a lawsuit to block DeSantis from sending any more migrants from the southern border to other states.

Pizzo claimed that DeSantis’ administration broke state laws last week when it arranged to send those migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.

DeSantis only answered a few questions at the MDC event. His office did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for comment regarding Pizzo’s expected lawsuit.

