Local democratic lawmakers meet with furloughed employees amid government shutdown

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Local democratic lawmakers met up with government workers who are struggling to get by without pay while the government shutdown enters its third week.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Rep. Ted Deutch met with a few of the 800,000 furloughed workers, hoping to put a face to those affected.

Peggy Johannsen, who works for the Housing Authority said she is struggling to get by. She is not working. However, about half of the workers are still required to work despite receiving no pay.

“I’m supposed to get paid this weekend. I already know I won’t, even if they were to fix this thing today. It takes a week to process the payroll. In the meantime, bills keep coming in, including unexpected bills,” said Johannsen. “Last month, I had to make an unscheduled trip to Kansas City to attend the funeral of a niece who died unexpectedly. Shortly afterwards, my father died.”

Johannsen said there is enough money to get through the rest of the month, but February is a different story.

