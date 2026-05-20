MIAMI (WSVN) - As the Trump administration prepares to indict former Cuban leader Raúl Castro, all eyes are on the Cuban people as well as their current president, as concern grows over possible U.S. intervention and Fidel Castro’s daughter gave a stern warning to Americans.

Earlier this week, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel took to social media to warn that any U.S. military action could result in a “bloodbath,” and he said Cuba would resist any intervention.

Díaz-Canel stressed Cuba’s right to defend itself, though he also has repeatedly said the island poses no threat to the U.S. Instead, he’s asked for sanctions against the country to be lifted so their overall condition can improve.

But lawmakers sais certain processes need to happen first, especially if they want to avoid military intervention.

“The U.S. law, that’s signed by President [Bill] Clinton, passed by Congress in a bipartisan way, states that there are some conditions that have to take place before normalization, and that Includes to release all the political prisoners, allow for some basic freedoms — freedom of press, freedom of independent labor unions, freedom for political parties — and then calling for elections,” said U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, R-Fla. “Then the sanctions go away in [their] entirety. That’s what the U.S. law is.”

Meanwhile, Alina Fernández, Fidel Castro’s daughter, warned Americans to not underestimate the regime.

“I would remind everybody that the capacity for reaction of the Cuban regime shouldn’t be undermined or underestimated. That can make the difference between a bloodbath and something else,” she said.

Despite the Trump administration ramping up their rhetoric and economic sanctions on Cuba, U.S. military officials have publicly said there are no imminent plans to invade Cuba. But with the looming indictment, it appears to be a fluid situation.

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