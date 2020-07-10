Local Biden supporters hold caravan to protest Trump administration’s comments on Latinos

MIAMI (WSVN) - Supporters of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden drove from Miami to Doral in order to express their disapproval of some comments President Donald Trump and others in his administration have made about South Florida’s Latino community.

The caravan kicked off from a parking lot in Little Havana, Friday evening.

7News cameras captured demonstrators holding up signs, waving Cuban, Colombian and Biden campaign flags and banging on pots.

A protester in a Baby Trump suit waved to 7News’ cameras near a protester holding up a sign that read “Fire Trump.”

Other protesters were seen chanting “Libertad.”

Participants said they represent different countries, but they’re standing behind one candidate who they hope will lead the country in the future.

“I think many times people have the misconception that Cuban Americans in Miami are mainly supporting Trump, and so we’re here to show that it’s not the case,” said protester Penelope Dialverto.

Organizers said they wanted the event to start in Little Havana to send a message regarding some recent comments made by the Trump administration.

“They said that this community, Little Havana, shouldn’t exist,” said protester Chris Wills, “a community where so many of our families got their start and bought their first home and started building their American dream.”

Demonstrators said their plan was to use their energy to drown out any other noises.

The group got in their vehicles and headed toward Doral, where Trump attended a roundtable to show support for Venezuelan expatriates seeking the removal of Nicholas Maduro earlier on Friday.

The commander in chief also received a briefing and spoke about U.S. counternarcotics operations at U.S. Southern Command.

Participants had scribbled or attached messages to their vehicles prior to heading out.

“It’s a very visual way to tell people that we’re really committed,” said demonstrator Sheryl Unger.

They honked their horns and shouted as they drove down the streets.

Participants said the caravan had a few purposes.

“I think the message that we want to send is one of respect for human rights,” said Adrian Villaraos.

“We will make sure that the Doral community hears from those of us who support Joe Biden in a strong way,” said Wills.

“We’ll keep fighting. I mean, this is our country. We believe in it,” said Villaraos.

The group will be hosting a demonstration along Bird Road, near the Palmetto Expressway, from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The event, titled “Biden Cares,” aims to encourage people to wear face masks.

