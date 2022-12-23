WASHINGTON (WSVN) — President Joe Biden shared his holiday hopes in his annual Christmas message.

Speaking from the White House on Thursday, the commander in chief emphasized the reason for the season and encouraged unity among all Americans.

“Simple acts of kindness that can lift a spirit, provide comfort and perhaps maybe even save a life, so this Christmas, let’s spread a little kindness,” said Biden. “This Christmas, let’s be that helping hand, that strong shoulder, that friendly voice when no one else seems to care for those who are struggling, in trouble, in need. It just might be the best gift you can ever give.”

The president also expressed hope for more cooperation between the two parties in the next Congress, where Republicans will control the House of Representatives.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.