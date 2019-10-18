Legislation introduced to block G-7 Summit from being held at Trump Doral resort

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Several democratic lawmakers have introduced legislation that would block President Donald Trump from hosting the G-7 Summit at his resort in Doral.

U.S. Reps. Lois Frankel, Bennie Thompson and Steve Cohen filed the Trump’s Heist Undermines the G-7 (THUG) Act.

According to a statement, the legislation would prohibit funding for the G-7 Summit to be held at the Trump National Doral Miami. The legislation would also require “the President to submit to Congress any documents related to his decision to host the G-7 Summit at his property.”

A companion bill will be introduced in the Senate by Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Sheldon Whitehouse.

The G-7 Summit is a meeting of the seven largest advanced economies in the world.

Critics have voiced their outrage at the announcement to host the event at the President’s Doral resort and have accused him of violating the Constitution’s emoluments clause, which bans the president from receiving gifts or payments from foreign governments.

