Lawmakers visit Homestead detention center as protesters meet around South Florida

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Congressional lawmakers who toured the Homestead detention center expressed their misgivings about the conditions migrant children are being held in, as protesters gathered across South Florida to demand the closing of these facilities.

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., led Tuesday afternoon’s tour into the facility so attendees could see for themselves whether the needs of the children are being met.

After the visit, lawmakers shared their experiences in a news conference. The congressional delegation argued that many of the young migrants could and should be released.

“I talked to maybe 20 kids in there. All of them have relatives here in the United States,” said U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala, D-Fla. “Every single one of them had a piece of paper with their relatives’ phone number.”

Migrant detention centers like the Homestead facility have been a controversial topic for months as lawmakers across the political spectrum have raised concerns over the conditions behind the doors.

South Floridians voiced their opinions on the centers as demonstrations was held in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Protesters met Tuesday outside of the Doral office of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., to call on lawmakers to close the centers and stop funding them.

Another protest was held in Miramar outside of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

“It’s a national call of action to close the camps,” said protester Bud Conlin. “We’re demanding that Congress defunds hate, defunds ICE [and] close the camps.”

Tuesday’s tour of the Homestead facility was held to give congressional leaders the chance to see what life is like inside.

“While these children here seem to be looked after in a clean environment, their physical appearance is not always a gauge for mental health,” said Wilson.

Wilson said she and other congressional leaders saw a room full of hygiene items, but they believe there is still a lack of resources, including a lack of education.

“When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have to say something. You have to do something,” said U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.

Lawmakers said they want to make sure children in these detention centers are receiving an education and receiving proper medical and mental health care. They also want to make sure they are being given supplies like bathroom toiletries and have a comfortable place to sleep.

The Democratic leaders who toured the Homestead facility said they plan to head back to Washington, D.C., to work on ways to help improve the migrant children’s living conditions. They said it will be an uphill battle because Republicans, who control the Senate and have a sizable presence in the House, have very different ideas about reforming these detention centers and shelters.

