Lawmakers to unveil $1.4 trillion funding bill to avoid government shutdown

(WSVN) - Lawmakers are planning to unveil a $1.4 trillion government funding bill on Tuesday.

The proposed bill will fund federal agencies until the end of September 2021, in hopes of avoiding a government shutdown by this upcoming Friday.

The bill comes as party leaders continue to negotiate a COVID-19 relief package.

Some leaders have requested relief provisions be added to the proposal, but it’s unclear if it will be included.

