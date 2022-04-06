LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Lauderdale Lakes paid tribute to a late congressman and his legacy by renaming part of a roadway after him.

City officials renamed a portion of Northwest 43rd Avenue and 36th Street as Alcee L. Hastings Parkway.

7News cameras captured the moment officials unveiled the street sign at a ceremony held Wednesday.

The move comes on the one-year anniversary of the lawmaker’s death at the age of 84.

Hastings, D-Fla., represented residents of Lauderdale Lakes, as well as others in districts 20 and 23, in Washington, D.C., since 1993.

