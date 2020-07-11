Latinos for Trump, Biden supporters hold dueling rallies in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shows of support for President Donald Trump and Joe Biden took place across from each other in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Supporters of the commander in chief held up signs and waved flags in front of the entrance to Tropical Park along Bird Road, Saturday afternoon.

The rally, organized by Latinos for Trump, also featured shows of support for police. Cameras captured some demonstrators holding “Blue Lives Matter” signs.

Across Bird Road, supporters of the former vice president held a “Biden Cares” rally to encourage the use of face masks as a measure to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to holding up campaign signs, Biden supporters got creative with a cutout poster board of the Democratic candidate.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.