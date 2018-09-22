WASHINGTON (AP) — A tentative agreement has been reached for the Senate Judiciary Committee to hear testimony Thursday from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman accusing him of sexual assault from decades ago.

That’s according to a person briefed on the matter who isn’t authorized to discuss it by name.

The person says that lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford and bipartisan representatives of the committee came to the tentative agreement Saturday. Other terms of the public hearing will be negotiated Sunday.

The tentative accord could close days of brinkmanship over whether Ford would testify.

Ford alleges Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party when they were teens. Now an appeals court judge, Kavanaugh denies the allegations. He has said he wants to testify as soon as possible to clear his name.

