Kamala Harris campaigns in Orlando; husband stops in Aventura, Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris tried to energize the Democratic base in the Sunshine State during a campaign stop in Orlando, as her husband spoke with supporters in South Florida.

Doug Emhoff spoke with supporters on Monday at events held in Aventura and Plantation.

The stops were part of an early vote bus tour.

“What you will do here in Florida, in Orlando, what you will do by early voting, is you will be the first to put our country back on the right track,” said Harris.

The vice presidential candidate conveyed what’s at stake in the Nov. 3 general election to supporters along the all-important Interstate 4 corridor.

“One in eight Floridians described their household as being hungry in September,” she said.

Florida is expected to be a key battleground state, so candidates on both the Democratic and Republican ticket have made repeat stops during this election cycle.

Harris’ opponent, Vice President Mike Pence, was in New England on Monday. He addressed cheering supporters in Maine.

“In our first three years, under this president’s leadership, with our strong allies in the Congress of the United States, we rebuilt our military, we cut taxes, we rolled back regulation, unleashed American energy, secured our border, supported law enforcement and stood for life and liberty and the Constitution of the United States,” he said.

As for President Donald Trump, the campaign trail took him to Phoenix following stops in California and Arizona over the weekend.

“We have a very exciting election coming up. We’re doing very well in North Carolina, very well in Florida,” Trump told reporters in Phoenix.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, meanwhile, is keeping a low profile this week ahead of Thursday’s debate in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Friday, Biden made two stops in Michigan, whereas Trump stopped in Florida and Georgia.

Both presidential candidates made their case to win the all-important senior vote.

“Seniors will be the first in line for the [COVID-19] vaccine, and we will soon be ending this pandemic,” said Trump.

Biden continued to hammer the commander in chief’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“He’s still living in a dream world. He keeps telling us that this virus is going to disappear,” he said. “He is still trying to take away your health care, and if I have the honor of becoming our president, we’ll build on the Affordable Care Act, no matter what they do.”

More than 27 million Americans have already cast their ballots ahead of the general election.

