Kamala Harris campaigns across South Florida; Eric Trump rallies supporters in Jacksonville

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Less than 72 hours before polls open on Election Day, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris made South Florida stops across three counties, and Eric Trump, President Donald Trump’s middle son, made the case for his father in Jacksonville.

Both the Trump and Joe Biden campaigns are urging voters to go to the polls, either to an early voting location or on Tuesday.

7News cameras captured Harris as she spoke to an enthusiastic crowd at a drive-in event held at Florida International University’s Modesto Maidique Campus in West Miami-Dade, Saturday.

“Joe Biden and I are proud, patriotic Americans,” she said.

Participants cheered and honked their horns.

Celebrities like rapper Fat Joe and Chef Andreas made guest appearances at the rally.

The California senator also held drive-in rallies in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

At all of the events, Harris spoke on several topics, including health care, the economy, racial injustice and COVID-19.

“This pandemic has resulted in an economic disaster that is being compared to the Great Depression,” she said.

Harris criticized the president’s first term in office and made a pitch for Biden.

“We want a president of the United States who understands you want to measure the strength of anyone, you measure a person’s strength, not by who they beat down, but by who they lift up,” she said.

Just outside the Harris event in West Miami-Dade, a caravan took place in support of the commander in chief. Cars drove by with signs and Trump-Pence 2020 flags.

Meanwhile, the campaign trail took Eric Trump to Jacksonville Beach.

“Jacksonville loves Trump, that much I can tell you, and Trump loves Jacksonville,” he said at a rally. “We’re gonna win it, and we’re gonna win it for our country.”

The younger Trump pointed to his father’s record as the reason he should be reelected.

“The job my father has done is really second to none in this country,” he said.

He spoke about preserving constitutional rights, his father’s tax cuts and the campaign’s support of law enforcement.

Trump’s son said his opponents have a much different and more radical vision for the country.

“This isn’t the Democratic Party, this is the Far Left Radical Party. They’re unrecognizable,” he said. “Guys, this isn’t the party of [John F. Kennedy]. JFK would be sitting right here with us today.”

Political analysts said securing the Sunshine State could make all the difference in winning the election.

President Trump is expected to return to South Florida to hold a rally at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, late Sunday night.

Former President Barack Obama is expected to campaign for Biden in South Florida on Monday. The Biden campaign has not released any details about the event.

