(CNN) — The Justice Department is expected to ask a federal grand jury in Maryland on Thursday to indict John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, multiple sources tell CNN.

Bolton has been under investigation for alleged unlawful handling of classified information.

Sources previously told CNN that part of the Justice Department’s investigation centers around notes he was making to himself in an AOL email account — at times writing summaries of his activities like diary entries — when he was working for Trump.

FBI agents executed a search warrant on Bolton’s Maryland home and Washington, DC, office this summer. The agents seized multiple documents labeled “secret,” “confidential,” and “classified,” including some about weapons of mass destruction, according to court records.

