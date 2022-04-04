WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court will face its first vote early this week.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to meet Monday for a vote to send Jackson’s nomination to the full Senate.

Jackson is expected to receive at least one Republican vote to confirm. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, announced she would back the 51-year-old.

Assuming all 50 Democrats vote to confirm, Jackson will make history as the first Black woman to serve on the high court.

