(WSVN) - A judge said the FBI had reliable evidence for its Mar-A-Lago Search.

Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart singed off on the warrant to search Former President Trump’s estate after carefully reviewing the the agency’s sworn evidence and found the facts important enough to justify the search.

Reinhart is considering unsealing portions of the affidavit after conferring with the Justice Department

