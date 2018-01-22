MIAMI (WSVN) - A judge has ruled Joe Carollo was eligible to run for City of Miami commissioner last year.

Though he won Miami’s District 3 seat last year, Carollo had still been going toe-to-toe with his former opponent Alfonso “Alfie” Leon.

Leon had filed a lawsuit that claimed Carollo did not reside in the district for the amount of time required before he was qualified to run.

But on Monday the judge ruled in Carollo’s favor.

The commissioner said the outcome was never in doubt. “I had no fear for today. I knew the judge was going to bring a verdict my way,” he said.

Carollo also had some harsh words for Leon. “They had no business bringing this lawsuit at all, from day one,” he said.

When making his decision, the Miami-Dade judge ruled that by waiting until after the general election and just before their primary contest, Leon filed suit too late.

Leon’s attorney said he disagrees, and the campaign is weighing its options.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.