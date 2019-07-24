Judge blocks asylum policy at US-Mexico border

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in California has blocked the Trump administration from enforcing new asylum restrictions for people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Wednesday’s ruling by U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco came hours after a judge in Washington decided to let the rules stand while lawsuits played out in court.

The policy would prevent most migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. if they passed through another country first.

It targets tens of thousands of Central Americans who cross Mexico every month to try to enter the U.S. It also would affect asylum seekers from Africa, Asia and South America who arrive regularly at the southern border.

Legal groups argued the proposal was barred by federal law establishing how people can seek asylum.

