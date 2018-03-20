Joe Biden speaks on sexual assault at UM for It’s On Us campaign

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Vice President Joe Biden visited the University of Miami to discuss sexual assault and gender-based violence.

Biden came to South Florida to speak out about serious issues that are especially important to talk about on a college campus, Tuesday.

Several colleges, including UM, have taken part in the nationwide campaign called It’s On Us.

In addition to Biden, UM students heard from survivors and administrators about resources on campus.

Biden took to the podium to urge responsibility for both men and women when it came to sexual assault. He then briefly talked about politics.

“When a guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,'” Biden said. “They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.'”

Biden made another jab. “I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life. I’m a pretty damn good athlete,” he said. “Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest SOB in the room.”

This was not a completely non-political trip. Biden will take part in a Democratic fundraiser sometime during his South Florida visit.

