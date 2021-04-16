JMH nurse in federal custody after allegedly threatening VP Kamala Harris in videos

MIAMI (WSVN) - A nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital has been placed in federal custody after she allegedly recorded videos making threats to Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to the arrest affidavit, 39-year-old Niviane Petit Phelps, a Miami Gardens resident, has been charged in federal court with making threats to kill Harris.

Investigators said Petit Phelps, a mother of three, recorded the threats in a series of videos that she sent to her husband, who is currently serving time in prison.

According to officials, in one of the videos, Petit Phelps said, “Kamala Harris, you are going to die. Your days are numbered already. Someone paid me $53,000 just to [expletive] you up.”

Federal authorities said Petit Phelps’ threats were so serious that she practiced at a gun range and applied for a concealed weapons permit.

A spokesperson for Jackson Health System released a statement that reads, “Niviane Petit Phelps had been employed at Jackson Health System since 2001. In the last couple of years, she worked as a licensed practical nurse at the Ambulatory Care Center West at Jackson Memorial Medical Center. She has been suspended without pay while we process her employment termination.”

