Jimmy Carter is now the oldest living former president

(WSVN) - Jimmy Carter has now earned the title of oldest living former president.

The title was initially held by former President George H. W. Bush, being 94 years, 171 days old at his time of death in November. However, on Thursday, March 21st, Carter is 94 years, 172 days old.

Carter took the presidency when he was only 52 years old.

The Carter Center confirmed the information to Fox 35, saying, “On March 21, he will be the oldest living former president ever. There are no special celebrations planned. But we at The Carter Center sure are rooting for him and grateful for his long life of service that has benefitted millions of the world’s poorest people.”

Carter also takes the record for longest post-presidency in U.S. history, currently at 38 years, 60 days.

Carter will celebrate his 95th birthday on Oct. 1.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.