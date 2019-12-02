Jimmy Carter admitted to hospital for treatment of a urinary tract infection

In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)

AMERICUS, Ga. (AP) — A spokeswoman says former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been admitted to a south Georgia hospital treatment of a urinary tract infection.

Deanna Congileo, a spokeswoman for The Carter Center, said Monday afternoon in a statement that the 95-year-old former president was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus over the weekend. She said Carter “is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon.

A fall last spring required him to get hip replacement surgery.

Then on Oct. 6, he hit his head in another fall and received 14 stitches, but still traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to help build a Habitat for Humanity home shortly thereafter. He fractured his pelvis in another fall later that month and was briefly hospitalized.

