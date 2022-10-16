PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Dr. Jill Biden made a South Florida stop to spread breast cancer awareness.

The first lady on Saturday visited the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Plantation, where she spoke with cancer survivors about making advancements to end breast cancer.

During the event, Biden also announced that the White House has created a plan to combat the disease.

“At the end of the month, the White House will partner with the American Cancer Society to convene some of the most influential cancer experts and leaders from across industries, and together we’re going to speed up the next phase in ending breast cancer as we know it,” she said.

Biden was also accompanied by U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., who is a breast cancer survivor.

