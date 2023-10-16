FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - First lady Jill Biden has landed in South Florida ahead of several visits in the Sunshine State.

Dr. Biden arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Sunday evening.

The White House said she is set to speak at a Cancer Survivorship Summit being held Monday at Nova Southeastern University in Davie. The event, hosted by hosted by U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., will focus on providing support to people who have received a cancer diagnosis.

Biden will later visit military families at Patrick Space Force Base near Cape Canaveral.

