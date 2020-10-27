Ivanka Trump to speak to Trump supporters in Miami

Both Presidential candidates are realizing the importance of securing the Sunshine State on Election Day.

Florida is the most crucial state both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden need to reach 270 electoral votes in order to win the presidency, as it is a battleground state, with great emphasis on South Florida.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump will be visiting Downtown Miami to speak to a large crowd of supporters.

She already visited Sarasota early Tuesday, where she made her case that four more years of her father’s presidency will be good not just for the country but for people in Florida.

Ivanka tried to humanize her father, saying that he’s not only a political figure but a human being who is relatable to others.

“The President feels the love as well. I was just talking to him, he’s on Air Force One right now, and he said, ‘Florida, get out and vote!’ He said, ‘Tell them they’ve gotta vote! Tell them they’ve gotta vote!’ and ‘Tell them I love them!'” she said.

Both Biden and Trump’s campaigns will be focusing on trying to find any pocket of undecided voters that are left in Florida, which is a very small number of people who could sway the election in the state.

