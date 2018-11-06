Incoming results of the 2018 midterm elections in Florida

(WSVN) - The 2018 Florida midterm elections are finally here and results are slowly coming in throughout the state.

The following are the incoming results for highly contested seats and issues affecting South Florida.

Florida bans offshore oil drilling and use of electronic cigarettes in enclosed workplaces.

Florida voters approve constitutional amendment restoring voting rights to most felons.

Florida votes to ban greyhound racing by 2021, signaling possible end of the sport in U.S.

Florida bans public officials from taking paid lobbying jobs until six years after they’ve completed service.

Florida voters approve constitutional amendment measure limiting future casinos outside Indian reservations.

60 percent vote yes for the City of Miami to allow for the construction of a soccer stadium complex at the Melreese Country Club.

Donna Shalala, ex-Cabinet secretary for President Bill Clinton, wins US House seat in Florida, turns it Democratic.

Democratic US Rep. Ted Deutch was elected to a fifth term in the Florida district representing parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Democratic US Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was re-elected for an eighth House term in Florida’s 23rd District.

Republican US Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart was elected for another House term in Florida’s 25th District.

—

