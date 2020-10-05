In South Florida visit, Biden speaks to Haitian Americans, will participate in town hall

MIAMI (WSVN) - The campaign trail has brought Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to South Florida, where he spoke to Haitian Americans and is set to take part in other events targeting key demographics in the upcoming election, including a town hall in downtown Miami.

7News cameras captured the former vice president and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, shortly after they landed at Miami International Airport, shortly after 2:30 p.m., Monday.

The couple then visited the Little Haiti Cultural Center, located at 212 N.E. 59th Ter., where they were greeted by U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., and other dignitaries.

There was a festive atmosphere along Northeast Second Avenue, as supporters played music, waved Haitian flags and held up “Biden Harris 2020” signs prior to the former vice president’s arrival.

Biden discussed his Build Back Better plan with Haitian Americans. He conveyed the importance of the Haitian community, and he also reminded his audience of the Obama administration’s role, in particular how Haitians were granted temporary protected status after the devastating 2010 earthquake in the island nation.

“There’s no quit in America. There’s clearly no quit in the Haitian community. There is none,” he said during his stump speech, “and I promise you there will be no quit on my part as your president, making sure the Haitian community has an even shot and gets back on its feet.”

Biden said South Florida’s diverse electorate is key to a victory in the Sunshine State on Election Day.

“Folks, the Haitian community by itself, if the turnout was like it was last time, the Haitian community itself can determine the outcome of this election,” he said. “No, I really mean it. Look at the numbers.”

The Bidens are next heading to the Jose Marti Gym in Little Havana, where the candidate will be greeted by U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala, D-Fla. He is expected to focus on the Hispanic community and the economy.

After that, the couple will head to a Biden Drive-in Rally in Boca Raton being hosted by Jill and Women for Biden.

Biden is set to highlight what is at stake for women in the upcoming election.

He is also expected to promote voting by mail.

Later Monday evening, Biden will head back to Miami at the Perez Art Museum for a town hall at 8 p.m.

This is his first visit to Miami in a little over a year.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.