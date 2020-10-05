In South Florida stop, Biden speaks in Little Haiti and Little Havana, will participate in town hall

MIAMI (WSVN) - The campaign trail has brought Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to South Florida for an afternoon and evening of appearances, targeting key demographics in the upcoming election, including a town hall in downtown Miami.

7News cameras captured Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, shortly after they landed at Miami International Airport, shortly after 2:30 p.m., Monday.

The couple then visited the Little Haiti Cultural Center, located at 212 N.E. 59th Ter., where they were greeted by U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., and other dignitaries.

There was a festive atmosphere along Northeast Second Avenue, as supporters played music, waved Haitian flags and held up “Biden Harris 2020” signs in Creole prior to and during the former vice president’s arrival.

Biden discussed his Build Back Better plan with Haitian Americans.

“This is the most important election, I suspect, in most of our lifetimes,” he said. “The character of the country is literally on the balance.”

The candidate described what a Biden-Harris White House would mean for Haitian Americans.

“There’s an expression I often use. I say, ‘There’s no quit in America. There’s truly no quit in the Haitian community. There is none,” he said, “and I promise you there will be no quit on my part as your president, making sure the Haitian community has an even shot, gets back on its feet and moves in the direction that they will realize their incredible, incredible potential.”

In addition to conveying the importance of the Haitian community, Biden reminded his audience of the Obama administration’s role, in particular how Haitians were granted temporary protected status after the devastating 2010 earthquake in the island nation.

Biden said South Florida’s diverse electorate is key to a victory in the Sunshine State on Election Day.

“Folks, the Haitian community by itself, if the turnout was like it was last time, the Haitian community itself can determine the outcome of this election,” he said. “No, I really mean it. Look at the numbers.”

The Bidens next headed to Jose Marti Park in Little Havana, where the candidate reached out to the Cuban American community.

“As president, my policy will be governed by two principles. First, Americans, especially Cuban Americans, are the best ambassadors for freedom in Cuba,” he said. “Second, empowering the Cuban people to determine their own furture is central to the national security interests of the United States. Folks, we can do this. We can reach for more as a nation. We can rebuild the backbone of this country.”

After wrapping up in Little Havana, the Bidens went to a private residence in the area where they will stay until it’s time to head to a town hall at the Pérez Art Museum Miami set to start 8 p.m.

This is Biden’s first visit to Miami in a little over a year.

