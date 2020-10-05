In South Florida stop, Biden courts Cuban, Haitian American vote, takes part in town hall

MIAMI (WSVN) - The campaign trail brought Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to South Florida for an afternoon and evening of appearances, targeting key demographics in the upcoming election, including a town hall in downtown Miami.

7News cameras captured supporters of the former vice president chanting and holding up “Biden Harris 2020” signs on the east side of Biscayne Boulevard outside the Pérez Art Museum Miami, as Biden’s motorcade rolled up prior to the start of the town hall, hosted by NBC News, Monday night.

“Let’s go, Joe! Let’s go, Joe!” supporters chanted.

On the west side of Biscayne, supporters of President Donald Trump rallied in favor of the commander in chief.

A line of City of Miami Police officers on the median kept both crowds separated.

Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, were both seen wearing face masks moments after they landed at Miami International Airport, shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The couple then visited the Little Haiti Cultural Center, located at 212 N.E. 59th Ter., where they were greeted by U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla.

There was a festive atmosphere along Northeast Second Avenue, as supporters played music, waved Haitian flags and held up “Biden Harris 2020” signs in Creole prior to and during the Democratic candidate’s arrival.

Biden also met with Haitian American leaders and others with backgrounds in several countries in the Caribbean.

During his stump speech, he discussed his Build Back Better plan with Haitian Americans.

“This is the most important election, I suspect, in most of our lifetimes,” he said. “The character of the country is literally on the balance.”

The candidate described what a Biden-Harris White House would mean for Haitian Americans.

“There’s an expression I often use. I say, ‘There’s no quit in America. There’s truly no quit in the Haitian community. There is none,” he said, “and I promise you there will be no quit on my part as your president, making sure the Haitian community has an even shot, gets back on its feet and moves in the direction that they will realize their incredible, incredible potential.”

In addition to emphasizing Haiti’s place in history, Biden reminded his audience of the Obama administration’s role, in particular how Haitians were granted temporary protected status after the devastating 2010 earthquake in the island nation, the same status that, Biden said, the Trump administration is trying to strip away.

Biden said South Florida’s diverse electorate is key to a victory in the Sunshine State on Election Day.

“Folks, the Haitian community by itself, if the turnout was like it was last time, the Haitian community itself can determine the outcome of this election,” he said. “No, I really mean it. Look at the numbers.”

The Bidens next headed to Jose Marti Gym in Little Havana, where the candidate reached out to the Cuban American community. He talked about temporary protected status for Venezuelans and how his economic plan will help Hispanic communities overall.

“As president, my policy will be governed by two principles. First, Americans, especially Cuban Americans, are the best ambassadors for freedom in Cuba,” he said. “Second, empowering the Cuban people to determine their own furture is central to the national security interests of the United States. Folks, we can do this. We can reach for more as a nation. We can rebuild the backbone of this country.”

After wrapping up in Little Havana, the Bidens went to a private residence in the area where they stayed until it was time to head to the Pérez Art Museum for the town hall. That event wrapped up just before 10 p.m.

Biden has since left Florida. It was his first visit to Miami in a little over a year.

The candidate will cede the spotlight to his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, who is already in Utah for this week’s vice presidential debate.

