In rally held at FIU North, Obama criticizes Trump, makes case for Biden

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The campaign trail brought former President Barack Obama to South Florida, where he criticized President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and stumped for his former running mate, Joe Biden.

It’s the home stretch in the race for the White House. With just over a week left until Election Day, both candidates are trying to finish strong.

Supporters of both President Donald Trump and Joe Biden have been working to get South Florida voters out to the polls.

Former President Barack Obama was in North Miami Saturday campaigning for his former Vice President Joe Biden.

“This election requires every single one of us. What we do in these next 10 days will matter for decades to come,” Obama said.

Obama held a drive-in rally at FIU’s Biscayne Bay campus, where he was quick to criticize Trump’s COVID-19 response.

“The mismanagement would be comical and ridiculous if it didn’t mean people losing lives and if it didn’t mean the economy not recovering,” Obama said.

He’s calling on voters in Florida to keep fighting to put Joe Biden & Kamala Harris in the White House.

“If we pour our efforts into these next 10 days and we vote up and down the ticket like never before, we will elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Obama said.

7News spoke to some attending the rally who were excited to see the former president and ready to vote for the Biden/Harris ticket.

“I think him coming down to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is what South Florida needs,” said Biden supporter Zach Thompson.

“It’s a dream come true, we’re fired up,” said another Biden supporter.

Obama also made a stop in Miami Springs to meet and motivate Joe Biden field organizers.

Meanwhile in West Miami, mixed martial arts fighter and outspoken Trump supporter Jorge Masvidal making a pitch for the president.

“I’m here to use my platform, my voice,” he said. “Our president, our lion, is a firm one. Somebody that doesn’t flip flop. Someone that when you ask ‘What is your stance on this?’ he answers. A man that you can do business with.”

The fighter voted early on Saturday.

“I’m out here voting so we can keep the law and order in this great country,” Masvidal said.

Earlier this month, Masvidal joined Donald Trump, Jr. for a tour throughout Florida. The purpose? To speak out against socialism, something he says is personal for his family, especially his dad who fled from Cuba.

“My family has been oppressed from a socialism or communism government,” Masvidal said.

During that bus tour event stop in Miami on Oct. 12, hundreds of people showed up to express their support for the president.

“I support Trump 110%. Four more years,” said a Trump supporter.

Masvidal also took aim at Biden’s record with the Latin community.

“We can’t fall for those tricks again. In 47 years, he didn’t fix any of it and he’s not going to do nothing now,” Masvidal said.

Early voting ends on Nov. 1, and Election Day is on Nov. 3.

