In radio interview, Scott Israel calls suspension as Broward sheriff ‘illegal,’ politically motivated

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel addressed his forced removal from office for the first time since his suspension in a local radio interview.

Israel expressed his disappointment over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision on Mature Life Radio, Saturday.

“It’s demoralizing. It’s sad. It’s wrong,” he said.

In the interview with radio personality Big Man Kelly and 7News, the former sheriff indicated he performed his duties to the best of his abilities.

“I never betrayed my oath to this county,” said Israel.

Israel also reiterated his intent to seek legal action.

“We feel the suspension was illegal. The suspension was unwarranted,” he said. “I’ve done nothing remotely close to warranting a suspension, and we’ll go to court.”

DeSantis suspended Israel on Jan. 11, citing his handling of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“He said as a candidate he would’ve suspended me. He wasn’t privy to any reports. He wasn’t privy to any information,” said Israel during a news conference after he was suspended.

Israel said DeSantis’ actions are politically motivated, and Broward voters should be the ones to decide his fate.

“There’s a process in America. It’s called Election Day,” he said. “The voters of Broward County should have that say.”

Israel said he plans to put that decision in front of his constituents, one way or another.

“I’m going to run for sheriff again. I hope I get my job back long before that,” he said.

