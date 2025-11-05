MIAMI (WSVN) - President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at a summit in downtown Miami during a brief South Florida stop expected to cause traffic tie-ups in parts of Miami-Dade County.

The commander in chief is expected to take the stage at the 2025 America Business Forum, at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The event is being held Wednesday and Thursday at the Kaseya Center.

7News cameras captured organizers making final preparations at the entrance of the Kaseya Center, just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Several City of Miami Police cruisers are surrounding the venue, and security personnel were seen sweeping the property with dogs.

Before he boards Air Force One to attend the summit in the Magic City, Trump is set to have breakfast with Republican senators.

The president’s visit comes as the government shutdown enters its 36th day, making it the longest in the country’s history. The Senate on Tuesday failed to pass yet another resolution to end the impasse, as no new Democrats crossed the aisle to advance it.

More than 42 million Americans have lost access to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, and around 700,000 federal workers have been furloughed.

Trump’s visit and the forum will cause a significant impact to traffic in downtown Miami, near Miami International Airport and other parts of the county. In addition, Northwest 17th Avenue will remain closed between Seventh Street and the north side of the Dolphin Expressway between 10 p.m. on Wednesday and 5 a.m. on Thursday.

The American Business Forum is a two-day event that is expected to cover business, culture and sports. This year’s there is “The world needs an America.”

The summit features a long list of guests, including Argentine President Javier Milei and tennis legend Serena Williams.

Trump is set to fly out of MIA just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

