FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a South Florida stop where he announced a crackdown on voter fraud and confirmed the arrests of 20 people in five different jurisdictions in connection to the 2020 election.

The governor made the announcement during a news conference held Thursday in a judge’s chambers at the Broward County Courthouse.

The arrests come a month after a new unit, called the Office of Election Crimes and Security, was established. The unit can independently launch investigations into voting irregularities.

DeSantis has tapped Peter Antonacci to lead the unit. When he was the governor of Florida, U.S. Rep. Rick Scott in 2018 appointed Antonacci to replace Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes.

The governor said the 20 people who were arrested were felons.

“They did not go through any process. They did not get their rights restored, and yet they went ahead and voted anyway. That is against the law, and now they’re going to pay the price for it,” he said, “so they are being charged with election fraud. This is a third-degree felony in the State of Florida. They could face a $5,000 fine and up to five years in prison for illegally voting in our elections.”

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, a candidate for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination aiming to unseat DeSantis, issued a statement about the governor’s Broward stop. It reads, “Ron DeSantis went to Broward County today for one reason and one reason only: to intimidate voters and suppress turnout in the most Democratic counties in Florida. My message is this, if you’re eligible and registered, vote. It’s your right!”

A total of 11,144,855 people in Florida voted in the 2020 election.

