MIAMI (WSVN) - As voters in Venezuela await the outcome of their country’s high-stakes presidential election, Venezuelan citizens came together in Miami to keep a watchful eye on the results.

Sunday’s election takes place as Venezuela’s government faces its most consequential test in decades. President Nicolás Maduro faces his toughest challenge yet, from former diplomat Edmundo González.

The outcome will either lead to a seismic shift in politics or extend the policies that caused an economic collapse in the South American country.

Hundreds of people gathered for a rally held at the Jose Martí Gym, in Miami’s Brickell section, as they kept close eye on the election.

“We want a fair election. I think it has been proven that the people came out to vote for a change,” said attendee Fabio Andrade.

Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans formed lines at the polling centers, many of them optimistic for change not only in Venezuela, but for Venezuelans miles away in South Florida.

“We have suffered enough! We have suffered enough! Venezuela! Venezuela!” said a participant who was draped in the Venezuelan flag.

Also on hand at the rally was Jaime Florez, a spokesperson for the Donald Trump campaign.

‘This is a great start. This is a wonderful celebration of democracy for Latin America” he said.

The upstart opposition movement began with leader María Corina Machado. who has been the star of the coalition campaign. Despite a ban on her holding public office, she passed the torch to González.

The violent repression under Maduro’s watch forced millions to leave their country.

A visibly emotional woman at the rally said she left everything behind years ago.

Attendee Daina Mijares said she also was affected by the regime.

“It was too unsecure. We couldn’t live over there,” she said.

But they have faith there will be change.

“This is the the day that are going to get back our freedom,” said Mijares.

