WASHINGTON (WSVN) — A photo-bama went viral when a family got an unexpected pic with a former U.S. president.

Portia Moore’s two children, Preston and Belle, were posing for family photos in front of the blooming cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C.

Moore said she and her husband were so focused on making sure the kids didn’t run off that they didn’t notice the man walking in the background.

Luckily for them, their photographer didn’t miss a beat and took the snapshot of the children with former President Barack Obama.

“I was absolutely amazed, not only he was there, but we got the shot. Like, it was amazing that he was right there,” said Moore. “This is priceless. They’re going to have this picture until college. This is gonna be their Christmas card, like, over and over again, every year.”

Obama shared the picture online, writing, “Preston and Belle, I hope you enjoyed peak bloom. My bad for stepping into the shot.”

