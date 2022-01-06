(WSVN) - One year ago, the world watched as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Some of those involved have already been judged, and not just in the court of public opinion.

Their lives have been changed dramatically since that day.

There is the truth: Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election, and there are consequences for those who carried out the attack that failed to have it overturned.

The Department of Justice said more than 725 people have been arrested across the country.

But no state had more than Florida, where there have been around 70 arrests — including at least a dozen with ties to Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

We met Felipe Marquez in his Coral Springs home.

The 26-year-old is now here most of the time. It is court-ordered.

7’s Karen Hensel: “Do you regret going?”

Felipe Marquez, Pleaded Guilty in Capitol Case: “Yeah.”

Marquez drove himself to the so-called “Stop the Steal” rally last January.

7’s Karen Hensel: “How’s it been to live with an ankle bracelet?”

Felipe Marquez: “Well, I can say it’s dehumanizing, but I mean, it’s, you know, it’s an experience.”

He says he went to make videos for his YouTube channel and believed he could raise awareness about human trafficking.

Instead, once back in South Florida, the feds showed up with guns drawn to arrest him.

7’s Karen Hensel: “How long were you in the Capitol?”

Felipe Marquez: “Approximately 40 minutes and the majority of that time was spent in the bathroom. I have colon issues and needed to use the restroom.”

But it was his presence in another room that alarmed federal prosecutors — the private office of Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley.

They got a tip that Marquez posted videos of his Capitol conduct on Snapchat.

Marquez, who said he is in school with the goal of flying planes and one day becoming an astronaut, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to home confinement and probation.

Felipe Marquez: “They all told me it was a bad decision.”

7’s Karen Hensel: “Who told you it was a bad decision?

Felipe Marquez: “My friends, my parents, my family.”

Marquez avoided prison time, Robert Palmer did not.

The Largo man got the harshest sentence so far: more than five years behind bars.

Palmer was caught on camera spraying a fire extinguisher at police officers.

In a handwritten letter to the judge, Palmer offered his “most sincere and deepest apologies,” including to his family, now knowing he is “going to miss” his youngest son’s college graduation.

He also said “…Trump supporters were lied to… they kept spitting out the false narrative about a stolen election and how it was our duty to stand up to tyranny. Little did I realize that they were the tyrannical ones desperate to hold on to power at any cost.”

Video taken in Tamarac the morning of Dec. 14 shows a SWAT team showing up to arrest Mason Courson.

The 26-year-old is accused of being part of a group armed with a baton, flagpole and crutch that assaulted a police officer.

Courson spent the holidays locked up, in part because a judge said he “kept the baton” used to assault an officer in his home for the last year.

And that “…is not emblematic of someone who has remorse or has come to regret his actions…”

As for Marquez…

Felipe Marquez: “I think conservatives in the Republican Party have some work to do when it comes to loyalty to a person versus loyalty to the constitution.”

Speaking of the constitution, Marquez has since bought a copy.

He sent himself a note with a reminder: “Congratulations! Now don’t break the law again.”

