House to vote on bill to decriminalize marijuana this month

(WSVN) - The U.S. House of Representatives is planning to vote on a bill that could potentially decriminalize marijuana.

According to Politico, Majority Whip Jim Clyburn’s office sent out an email on Friday saying the vote will come sometime during the September work period.

A couple things about this bill:

-It expunges some cannabis records and creates grant programs for ppl who have been impacted by the war on drugs.

-It prob won't pass the current Senate.

-It won't make weed legal everywhere. States still have to pass laws/regs, and can opt out.w — Natalie Fertig (@natsfert) August 28, 2020

The vote will be on the MORE Act, which would remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act. The bill would also expunge the records and creates funding for grants to help people who have been negatively impacted by federal marijuana offenses.

According to Fox News, if the bill becomes law, states would then be free to pass their own laws surrounding marijuana.

However, if the bill passes, it could likely stall in the Senate where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has voiced his opposition.

To read the full bill description, click here.

